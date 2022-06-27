Glenwood Canyon.png

A drone photo of Glenwood Canyon after it suffered mudslide damage in the summer of 2021.

 Courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado Department of Transportation crews reopened Interstate 70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon following a flash flood warning Monday, agency officials said.

The alert was lifted and the interstate was reopened just after 8 p.m., according to the department's Twitter feed.

The closing — from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dostero (exit 133) — took place after the National Weather Service issued the flood warning at 6:20 p.m.

Closing that stretch of the interstate is standard protocol because the burn scar from the Grizzly Creek fire of 2020 still lacks vegetation, making the region prone to floods and mudslides, officials said.

