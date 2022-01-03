A crash involving several cars and commercial trucks halted traffic for several hours in both directions on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known.
The crash, involving 15 cars and two commercial motor vehicles, was reported just after 11 a.m. by the Twitter account @CSP_Eagle, which covers Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit and Lake counties. It happened in Glenwood Canyon, a few miles east of Glenwood Springs.
At about 2 p.m., state patrol tweeted that the interstate was clear in both directions.
"With sub-zero temps, roadways are still icy," the tweet warned. "Please take your time and SLOW DOWN!"
On Sunday night, westbound 1-70 lanes through the canyon were closed due to icy roads, stuck vehicles and heavy traffic, state patrol reported.
For information on traffic and road conditions, visit cotrip.org.
