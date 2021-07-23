The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Thursday evening as debris flows covered parts of the roadway, the agency said.
Flooding near the Grizzly Creek burn scar littered the road with debris around 5:30 p.m., forcing closures between Glenwood Springs, exit 116, and Dotsero, exit 133, and at West Rifle, exit 187, the department said.
Crews worked to access to blockages on the roadway and damage to structures, paying specific attention to debris blocking the Colorado River a mile west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel. The Hanging Lake Tunnel complex was not damaged despite "significant debris flow," the agency said.
A closure earlier Thursday prevented vehicles from driving through the canyon during the flooding, the department said.
The agency encouraged drivers to use an alterative routes such as Colorado 13, between Rifle and Craig, to Colorado 40 between Steamboat and Kremmling through Colorado 9 to Silverthorne for eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic can use Colorado 82 through Independence Pass. Vehicles longer than 35 feet cannot use the pass, the agency said.
The agency said there is no estimated reopening time.
