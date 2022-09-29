Travelers along Interstate 25 driving free through toll lanes from Monument to Castle Rock will continue to do so for at least the next several months.

The I-25 South Gap project is testing its new toll technology until the spring, according to Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Tamara Rollison. An exact date has not yet been determined for when the toll will take effect, but drivers can use the express lane free at least through the end of the year.

“We’ve installed the equipment — that can be a complicated process — and we need to make sure it’s working as designed,” Rollison said of the monthslong test phase ahead.

Once in effect, drivers in each direction will have the option to use the express lane in exchange for a toll or the two general-purpose lanes free. Motorcyclists and carpoolers, vehicles with three or more people, can use the express lane free.

The project began in 2018 as a four-year effort to improve safety and travel reliability along the roughly 18-mile stretch of roadway. Construction is expected to finish on time and within budget this November, when the “final touches” will be completed with smaller details such as guardrail installation and landscaping. Drivers can expect various lane closures until these touches are complete.

Express lanes first opened to travel Dec. 10, 2021, but tolling equipment wasn’t installed until the following summer. The Colorado Transportation Investment Office “has been working in the background on testing” ever since, according to Rollison.

A state board has not yet determined a toll rate, but drivers can expect it to be the lowest in the state, according to Rollison. In 2017, a nearly 500-page study commissioned by the agency’s High Performance Transportation Enterprise recommended a rate of 15 cents per mile, or about $2.25 per one-way trip, which would put it among the cheapest in the nation.

In the Denver metro area, tolls on E-470 charge two-axle vehicles between $2.60 and $2.90 for ExpressToll customers or between $4.20 and $4.60 by license plate.

Drivers are reminded to enter and exit express lanes only through dashed white lines. Weaving in and out of the lanes or crossing a double white line could result in a fine. The speed limit also applies in express lanes, which are not to be used as passing lanes.

“We just urge motorists to drive the I-25 gap project safely, and for them to drive the speed limits and drive lawfully,” Rollison said.

Also included in the $419 million project are five new bridges, wider shoulders, new pavement, truck climbing lanes, modernized communications and power, four wildlife crossings and 28 miles of deer fencing.

The project is paid through contributions from Douglas and El Paso counties, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal INFRA grant.