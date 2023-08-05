Multiple closures along Interstate 25 are scheduled to begin next week as part of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the I-25 northbound on- and off-ramps will be closed at Colorado 16 at mile marker 132 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, to allow crews to "move safety devices" and paint new lane stripes, CDOT said.

Drivers entering I-25 can anticipate a detour in Fountain, proceeding west on Mesa Ridge Parkway and using the southbound on-ramp to travel south through exit 128. Drivers will then turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and from there will be able to reenter I-25 northbound, according to CDOT.

Those exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, reenter southbound I-25 lanes, and travel until exiting on exit 132A or 132B.

Drivers should expect slight traffic delays, officials said.

In the event of bad weather, the on- and off-ramps will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The same detours will apply.

The improvements along the nearly 7.5-mile stretch of I-25 includes replacing two bridges over South Academy Boulevard, upgrading and widening four bridges, widening the inside and outside shoulders, installing a new median barrier, installing a deceleration lane on southbound I-25 at its interchange with Colorado 16, and road overlays.

For more information about the project, visit codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements.