I-25 on-ramp closes after crash near downtown Colorado Springs

A crash closed an on-ramp near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday evening, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado Springs Police reported they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the crash. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation, KKTV reported.
Details on how many vehicles and people were involved were not available last time this article was updated, but at least one ambulance was called to the scene, according to KKTV.
