Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on
(Photo by Stelsone, iStock)

Southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed in Colorado Springs due to traffic crashes Tuesday evening, according to officials via Twitter.

Both closures impacted I-25 near Cimarron Street.

The southbound crash closed the two left lanes between Bijou Street and Cimarron Street at mile point 141.2, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. Click or tap here for more traffic information.

