Southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed in Colorado Springs due to traffic crashes Tuesday evening, according to officials via Twitter.
Both closures impacted I-25 near Cimarron Street.
Crashes on I-25 both Northbound & Southbound near Cimarron, down to 1 lane both ways. Please use alternate routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 24, 2023
The southbound crash closed the two left lanes between Bijou Street and Cimarron Street at mile point 141.2, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. Click or tap here for more traffic information.
#I25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 142 - Bijou Street and Exit 141 - Cimarron Street. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/LyXnUjWW0s— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 24, 2023
