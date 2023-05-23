Southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed in Colorado Springs due to traffic crashes, according to officials via Twitter.

Both closures are impacting I-25 near Cimarron Street.

The southbound crash has closed the two left lanes between Bijou Street and Cimarron Street at mile point 141.2, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Click or tap here for more traffic information.