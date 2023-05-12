One lane of Interstate 25 has reopened south of Colorado Springs after a semitrailer rollover Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The right lane of a stretch of southbound I-25 between Exit 123 to Clear Spring Branch and Exit 122 to the Pikes Peak International Raceway, about 6 miles south of Fountain, was closed.

The lane reopened as of around 12:30 p.m., KKTV said.

The Colorado State Patrol told KKTV that the semitrailer, carrying what appears to be a "modular home," rolled over and was reported just before noon.

The crash caused only minor injuries, KKTV reported.

Click or tap here for a live CDOT traffic map.