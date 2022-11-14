A crash in the Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Northbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) closed at Palmer Park Blvd. Monday night. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the crash was an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash.
#CO21 (Powers Blvd) northbound: Road closed due to a crash at Palmer Park Boulevard. https://t.co/2xX6IyEY8s— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 15, 2022
Police told KKTV the pedestrian was crossing the road near Omaha Blvd. when he was hit. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
Northbound Powers Blvd. reopened at 9:17 p.m.
