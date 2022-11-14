A crash in the Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs caused a major road to close, according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Northbound Powers Boulevard (CO 21) closed at Palmer Park Blvd. Monday night. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the crash was an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

Police told KKTV the pedestrian was crossing the road near Omaha Blvd. when he was hit. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. 

Northbound Powers Blvd. reopened at 9:17 p.m.

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

