Colorado State troopers closed southbound Interstate 25 Thursday morning to investigate a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday.
After a Lakewood man who was ejected from his Jeep Wrangler on Wednesday died in the hospital, troopers closed southbound I-25 between Castle Pines Parkway and Happy Canyon Road to investigate the scene of the crash.
Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, after a Jeep Wrangler heading south on the interstate lost control and slammed into a Ford F-350 on its left, launching the Jeep’s driver from his seat.
The man, who troopers said wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was rushed to the hospital for his injuries, but died from the crash.
Troopers haven’t identified the man, but said he was from Lakewood and in his 20s. They added that investigators are still working to determine how he lost control of his vehicle, and don’t yet have an estimate on when southbound I-25 will reopen.
“This just goes to show the importance of wearing your seat belt,” a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said. “It takes two seconds to click it, so be sure to buckle up when you’re on the roads, and unfortunate crashes like this won’t happen.”