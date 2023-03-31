Paving operations along Highway 115 will force single-lane traffic configurations in spaces between Colorado Springs and Penrose through the weekend, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., CO 115 will be reduced to a single-lane configuration near Glenrock Dr. between Mile Point 37 and Mile Point 38, with flaggers and pilot vehicles alternating traffic. This work will continue through the weekend until Monday at 6 a.m., the release said.

CDOT Officials said the configuration is ‘necessary’ to pave a narrow section of the highway. Although the length of the single-lane configuration is less than a mile, drivers should expect delays and be prepared to stop for flaggers.

This work is in part of the improvement project along Highway 115 that will work to improve roadway and bridge safety by adding passing lanes, and right turn lanes, performing rehabilitation and reconstruction on cracked and distressed pavement, and reconstruction efforts on the Rock Creek Bridge.

CDOT said that although crews are generally working during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, crews will periodically work weekends and overnights to expedite construction and reduce traffic impacts during weekdays.

According to CDOT, drivers should anticipate an additional ten weekends that may require a single-lane configuration with alternating traffic. Additionally, drivers should expect temporary surfaces and frequent changes in traffic patterns throughout the fall.