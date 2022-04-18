Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road will be down to one lane of traffic between Forge Road and North Chestnut Street for about two weeks because of repairs stemming from last year's water main break, officials with Colorado Springs Utilities announced Friday.
Work on the Chestnut-Garden of the Gods intersection will take place from Monday, April 18 to Saturday, April 23. And repairs on the Garden of the Gods-Forge intersection are scheduled from Monday, April 25 to Saturday, April 30.
During this time, only right-hand turns will be allowed at those intersections, officials said. Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods will remain unaffected. Work will be done during day and night hours to expedite the process.
Crews will work to replace four water main couplings near a separation in the line that formed in July 2021 when a similar coupling failed. The road was closed for about a week after the incident. The repairs are being done this month to "ensure the reliability of the water system," officials said in a release.
Customers will have access to the surrounding businesses.