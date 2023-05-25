Access to Garden of the Gods Park is open from both the north and the south after an improvements project turned the corridor into a more functional wildfire evacuation route for nearby neighborhoods.

After a year-long closure for construction, 30th Street recently reopened to the public between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street, according to a spokesperson for the city of Colorado Springs.

The park and Visitor and Nature Center are now accessible via Garden of the Gods Road to the north and Fontanero Street to the south on 30th Street.

The improvements project implemented new shoulders and a wider road that includes a bicycle lane . A roundabout at Gateway Road and a new Foothills Trail underpass were also added to reduce congestion in and around the park entrance.

The city said crews will continue work on two retaining walls on 30th street between Gateway and Mesa roads through August. Drivers can expect periodic shoulder and lane closures.