A police officer is in critical condition after falling from a bridge during a foot pursuit Thursday night, according to Fountain police.

In a news conference, Fountain Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said that multiple agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit of someone suspected of committing multiple felony crimes around 7:45 p.m.

The pursuit ended near South Academy and Hartford Street, near Interstate 25, when State Patrol disabled the vehicle with a tire deflating device, Schneider said.

Schneider said a suspect exited the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, and was trying evade a Fountain police officer who was pursuing on foot; while attempting to apprehend the suspect, the officer fell 30 feet from the bridge into an underlying creek bed.

Schneider said the officer was in “critical condition” and was taken by a Flight for Life helicopter to a local hospital.

Three suspects were taken into custody, Schneider said.

Gazette news partner KKTV initially reported that the officer was injured after an incident that stemmed from a carjacking and chase, according to Colorado State Patrol.

South Academy Boulevard was closed between Interstate 25 and Drennan Road as multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.