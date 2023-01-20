A serious, multi-vehicle crash at Austin Bluffs Pkwy. and Rangewood Drive closed multiple lanes of traffic for multiple hours Friday.
As of 3:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a Tweet from Colorado Springs Traffic.
Update: Austin Bluffs Py & Rangewood Dr ALL lanes are open again.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) January 20, 2023
According to Colorado Springs police, five cars were involved in the crash and three drivers were transported to area hospitals. Engine 15 from Colorado Springs Fire Department initially reported multiple trapped parties in the crash.
Police said a pickup truck traveling northbound on Austin Bluffs struck multiple vehicles stopped at a red light northbound on Rangewood Drive.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. There have been no arrests made at this time, according to police.
The department asked for the public's cooperation while crews worked to assist those involved and cleared the accident, according to a tweet for the department’s PIO.
Click here for a live traffic map, courtesy of KKTV.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at Austin Bluffs/Rangewood Dr for a traffic accident with trapped parties. Engine 15 is reporting multiple vehicles involved. Be aware of multiple crews responding into the area #trappedAccident— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 20, 2023