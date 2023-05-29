No one was injured and people are being let back into their apartments after a natural gas meter was hit in a traffic accident late Monday morning on the city's southeast side, Colorado Springs firefighters said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported on Twitter at 11:18 a.m. that a vehicle struck a natural gas meter at 650 N. Murray Blvd. and crews had "successfully shut down the flow of natural gas."

The traffic accident did not result in any injuries. 6 apartments were evacuated but crews are beginning to deescalate and allow people back into their residences. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 29, 2023

Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. JJ Halsey said Monday there was no fire and there were no injuries as a result of the single-vehicle traffic incident. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Firefighters evacuated six apartment homes at Aspire Apartments, Halsey said. Crews were allowing people back into their homes around 11:26 a.m., according to a tweet from the Fire Department.