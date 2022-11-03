CSFD trapped party

One person was extricated from their vehicle following a rollover crash at the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Peterson Road in Colorado Springs.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters extricated one person following a rollover crash on Colorado Springs' east side Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Fire Department. 

The traffic accident at the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road left one party trapped around 7:30 p.m.

The Fire Department extricated the trapped victim shortly after and took the individual to a hospital.  

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Lanes in the area are closed, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Drivers should expect delays in the area, officials said in a tweet. 

For traffic updates, visit the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments