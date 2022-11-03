Firefighters extricated one person following a rollover crash on Colorado Springs' east side Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
The traffic accident at the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road left one party trapped around 7:30 p.m.
#ColoradoSpringsFire #workingtrapped Traffic accident with one person trapped at N Carefree and Peterson. Crews just arriving and beginning extrication.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 4, 2022
The Fire Department extricated the trapped victim shortly after and took the individual to a hospital.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Lanes in the area are closed, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Drivers should expect delays in the area, officials said in a tweet.
