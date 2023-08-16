A "major" traffic crash has closed a portion of a busy road in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, first responders said.
Around 2:50 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a crash on South Circle Drive, just east of Janitell Road near Harrison High School. Gazette news partner KKTV said police have confirmed that one person died in the crash after their vehicle rolled.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a major traffic accident southbound Circle E of Janitell.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 16, 2023
Both CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department said westbound South Circle Drive is shut down at Hancock Expressway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Click here for road conditions on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only