A fatal crash along East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard has closed multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just after 10:50 a.m. officials announced through X that CSPD's major crash team was responding to the scene, and roadways would remain closed for "multiple hours."

Officials have advised drivers expecting to take Powers heading north and south to utilize Murray Boulevard, and for those traveling east and west on Platte to utilize Galley Road.

Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that one person is died after three vehicles crashed.