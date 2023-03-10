One man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash Thursday, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.

Police were called to the crash on South Academy Boulevard, just west of the Interstate 25 overpass, at 9 p.m. Officers learned that a male pedestrian in dark clothing had attempted to cross South Academy outside of a marked crosswalk in an area with no lighting, police said.

The man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on South Academy. Police said the man was treated on the scene before being transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Speed nor alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, according to the news release.