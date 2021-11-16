Construction crews have closed access to Powers Boulevard from the west side of Research Parkway for 60 days, officials with the City of Colorado Springs announced Tuesday.

Access to Powers from the east side of Research will be limited to traffic headed north, with signalized U-turns enabling access to southbound Powers, located north and south of the intersection. The closure will be in place until Jan. 13, officials said.

The closure began Monday and will aid construction of the $42 million Powers and Research interchange, scheduled to be completed in fall 2022.

The closure enables a safer work zone for construction crew, limits night work and reduces the timeline and overall cost of the construction, officials said.

Once completed, the interchange will feature a diverging diamond interchange, which officials say will allow traffic to move more smoothly by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic, reducing the number of traffic signals and allowing motorists to enter and exit Powers more efficiently.