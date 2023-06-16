Construction along Interstate 25 from South Academy Boulevard to Fountain's Santa Fe Avenue will begin next week for the installation of new sign caissons, prompting overnight closures in part of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials said that beginning Monday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., drivers can anticipate nightly, right lane closures and slower traffic on southbound I-25 between Mile Markers 135 and 128. Construction is weather dependent and expected to continue through Thursday.

Work is scheduled to continue daytime Friday along I-25 with a southbound right lane closure between Mile Markers 132 and 128. On Friday night, the right, southbound lane along I-25 will be closed between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. between Mile Markers 135 and 132.

“Traffic on I-25 will be head to head, separated by a temporary barrier with 11-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders. The traffic configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” the department said in a press release.

The $161 million project is fueled by contributions from CDOT, El Paso County, the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal BUILD grant. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2024.