Elbert Road between Latigo Boulevard and Murphy Road will close for about 3½ months while crews upgrade the Elbert Road bridge, El Paso County officials announced Wednesday.
The 2-mile stretch of road between Falcon and Peyton will close beginning May 31. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 21, according to a news release announcing the closure.
Elbert Road will close north of Latigo Boulevard and south of Murphy Road to through traffic. Elbert Road will also close completely at the bridge north of Latigo Road and south of Murphy.
Drivers will detour on U.S. 24 to Bradshaw road for northbound traffic and on Murphy Road to Bradshaw Road for southbound traffic, the release said.
During the closures, crews will demolish the existing bridge deck and construct a new reinforced deck. They'll also improve the bridge's roadway approach, paint the bridge and repave it.
Travelers should reduce their speeds through the construction zone. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate travel routes during the closures.