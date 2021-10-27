040321-news-barricade 01

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is increasing its traffic enforcement efforts thanks to two grants totaling more than $400,000 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials with the office announced Wednesday. 

The grant money will go to combating excessive speed as well as distracted and impaired driving in El Paso County, which leads the state in motor vehicle crash fatalities, officials said in a release.

The sheriff's office will purchase additional traffic equipment, including the addition of Light Detection and Ranging devices (LIDARs). 

The grant money will also go to paying overtime to deputies who are committed to traffic safety and impaired driving enforcement, officials said.   

