El Paso County residents have the opportunity to offer input that will help the county update its 2040 Major Transportation Corridor Plan, a document that identifies transportation priorities and guides funding for coming years.

The MTCP, first approved by the county Planning Commission in 2016, is updated roughly every five years, spokesperson Natalie Sosa said in an email. While the plan applies to development in unincorporated El Paso County, any county resident, including those in city limits, can participate in the online survey, she said.

"We recognize that people that live in the city drive on county roads and all input is important," Sosa said.

Residents are asked to rank six development goals by importance to signal public opinion on "existing and future conditions" of transportation in those areas. Those goals are:

• Fiscally Responsible and Optimized;

• Improved Transportation Safety;

• Connected Network of All Travel Modes;

• Efficient and Reliable;

• Well-Maintained Infrastructure; and

• Sustainable and Resilient.

Residents are also encouraged to suggest new goals that are not currently on the list. Submissions are due by Feb. 19.

The first phase of the planning process included an analysis of existing land uses and planned developments, demographic projections, geographic information and more by the county to better accommodate long-range growth and properly allocate resources and funding provided in the MTCP, according to a county press release.

