A county road project aiming to expand Colorado 105 to increase safety and accommodate long-term growth is closer to its start after El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday approved agreements with Monument Academy and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) for the project.

El Paso County intends to improve the section of Colorado 105 from Interstate 25 to Colorado 83 in three phases. Commissioners' unanimous vote on Tuesday is a step forward in plans to expand the highway on about a mile-long segment from the I-25 off-ramp to Lake Woodmoor Drive, the first phase. Work on this segment includes expanding the road from two lanes to four lanes east of Knollwood Drive, and adding turn lanes, improved shoulders, stormwater upgrades and sidewalks, among other improvements, county engineer Jennifer Irvine said.

The improvements are much needed because the corridor doesn't meet the county's traffic standards, Irvine told commissioners.

"There's congestion along this corridor. There's not a lot of shoulders along this corridor. There's a lack of turn lanes. There's uncontrolled access, which affects the safety and efficiency of the roadway," she said. "We [have] inadequate roadway and intersection capacity. In many of those areas [there are] sharp turns," and there's no space for bicyclists or pedestrians to safely travel the road, she said.

Crews will create an acceleration lane from Knollwood Drive to westbound Colorado 105, as the current acceleration lane turns into a second through lane, county spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said. They'll also install a single-lane roundabout at Knollwood Drive and Village Ridge Point, an eastbound left-turn lane on Colorado 105 to northbound Lake Woodmoor Drive, a southbound right-turn lane on Lake Woodmoor to westbound Colorado 105, and a southbound left-turn lane on Lake Woodmoor to eastbound Colorado 105.

Improvements in this phase of the project are expected to cost about $20 million, Irvine said. PPRTA capital funds and an approximately $5.12 million federal grant will pay for the work.

As part of its agreement with Monument Academy, El Paso County designed a circulation plan for improvements near the school intended to add more vehicle capacity during peak school drop-off and pickup hours, Irvine said. The school will contract for construction, with the county's oversight, she said. Once approved by the regional transportation authority, Lewis-Palmer School District 38's only charter school can begin improvements in the summer to ease traffic congestion there.

El Paso County expects to begin construction advertisement for other improvements in November, Sosa said. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2024, according to the county Department of Public Works' construction and maintenance projects webpage.

Construction schedules may change as the county completes remaining property acquisitions and environmental assessments, officials said.

The second phase of corridor improvements, from Lake Woodmoor Drive to Martingale Road, will include widening the road to three lanes and adding shoulders and turn lanes, the Public Works webpage states. Construction on those improvements is planned to take place from 2023 to 2025.

County officials are still doing preliminary design for the remainder of the corridor, from Martingale Drive to Colorado 83, the webpage states.