An extension could be in store for the southern end of Powers Boulevard as El Paso County explores a connection to Interstate 25.

The expansion would involve extending South Powers from Mesa Ridge Parkway to I-25 south of Fountain. The complete vision for Powers is 36 miles of a four to six lane, grade separated roadway.

A Planning and Environmental Linkages study is being conducted to determine existing conditions and requirements for the corridor.

An Access Control Plan is also set to be completed and adopted through the end of 2023, according to Joshua Palmer, assistant county engineer for the El Paso County Department of Public Works.

The study and control plan were initiated by El Paso County and the Colorado Department of Transportation. According to Palmer, the study will provide information about a number of factors including alignment of the corridor, potential design projects and environmental impact.

Wilson & Company, Inc. has been selected to complete the study.

The budget for the study is $1 million. The Colorado Department of Transportation is contributing $200,000 through the Regional Priority Program and El Paso County is contributing $300,000. A $500,000 grant from the Multimodal Transportation and Mitigation Options Fund is also being used to pay for the study.

Making Powers an alternative bypass to I-25 has been the original intention for the roadway since 1963. Connecting the south end of the corridor to I-25 was always the plan, according to Natalie Sosa, deputy public information officer for El Paso County.

The additional bypass for the city would provide access to military bases within city limits and an alternative route to Colorado Springs Airport.

A public open house will be held at the Fountain City Hall on May 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It will allow members of the public to submit questions, comments and input on the project.

The open house will also provide information about the project and the vision for the expansion to the public.

Palmer said they want to make sure the stakeholders and residents near the expected development areas have the opportunity to provide input for the project.