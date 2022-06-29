El Paso County commissioners this week approved a proposed list of regional transportation projects that voters are expected to decide on at the polls this fall.

The preliminary list includes the expansion of Bradley Road from Goldfield Drive to Powers Boulevard in Security-Widefield, safety improvements to the Baptist and Hodgen roads intersection with Roller Coaster Road in the northern part of the county and upgrades to the Midland Trail.

The projects need funding through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax, a 1-cent sales tax first approved by voters in 2004. In November, voters will approve or deny a request to extend the sales tax for an additional 10 years to finance regional projects for El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan.

On July 13, the PPRTA's board of directors, which includes sitting members from all participant governments, is scheduled to vote on sending the question to the ballot in November.

Among the most important projects on the preliminary list are upgrades to Marksheffel Road from Woodmen Road to Carefree Circle on the county's eastern edge, interim county engineer Joshua Palmer told commissioners. The connection of Powers Boulevard from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway and upgrades to Woodmen Road from Powers to U.S. 24 were two others he highlighted.

"These projects are very important to the region ... and to people who live, work or even travel through El Paso County," Palmer told commissioners.

The county's preliminary road projects list for 2025 through 2034 does not include safety improvements to Beacon Lite Road from Colorado 105 to County Line Road in northern El Paso County, which is in Commissioner Holly Williams' district. It is a priority project in the transportation authority's road improvements list for 2015-2024 and is still in the design phase.

Additionally, the list does not include capacity and safety upgrades to Colorado 105 from Interstate 25 to Colorado 83, also still in the design phase.

Because those projects were not identified for renewal in 2025-2034, Williams, who also is chairwoman of the regional transportation authority, said she probably will either abstain from the vote to add the question to the ballot or would vote no.

"Those two projects are very important to my citizens," she said, accusing developers of "dragging their feet."

"It appears to me to be very intentional, and I have been very ... frustrated with it," Williams said. "With those two projects not starting, I probably will not be supporting putting this on the ballot at the (transportation authority's upcoming) meeting. I think the PPRTA is the best initiative we have to build road capacity. ... But without the start of my projects — Beacon Lite's been waiting for 20 years — I just find I can’t support it anymore."

Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said he hoped the transportation authority could find a way to start both projects before the Nov. 8 election.

VanderWerf also asked generally if a portion of Rampart Range Road, listed as a lower-level priority project, could be paved to help reduce the cost to maintain it. The gravel road often ripples as vehicles use it, he said.

"It’s really a pain in the neck. It’s a long drive, also, for our Department of Public Works to go up there and handle that road as a gravel road, because there’s more maintenance connected to gravel roads."

Palmer said the county also is proposing a pool of funds separated into four different programs to identify and address smaller road projects that include safety improvements, emergency repairs, surfacing and more.