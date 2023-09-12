The closure of multiple lanes of South Academy Boulevard due to bridge construction began Monday and is expected to last through the end of the year, El Paso County officials said.

The county Department of Public Works began nightly closures of the left and middle lanes of northbound and southbound South Academy Boulevard over Bradley Road, just north of Pinello Elementary School, beginning Monday evening.

The closures of both lanes will continue nightly from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 4:30 a.m. Friday for concrete barrier and restriping work.

Crews also closed the left lane of both northbound and southbound South Academy over Bradley Road beginning at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for daytime closures.

That left lane-only closure will be in place for around five months, the county said.

The stretch of Bradley Road under South Academy will then be closed nightly beginning Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday. The closure was previously announced as ending Thursday.

Additionally, the auxiliary lane (turn lane) of northbound South Academy between Hartford Street and Fountain Creek, just east of Interstate 25, will be closed until mid-December, officials said.

Bradley Road detours

• Eastbound traffic will divert south on South Academy Boulevard, exit onto US 85/87, turn around and re-enter South Academy northbound to the Bradley Road exit, and turn east.

• Westbound traffic will divert to Hancock Expressway, turn north and turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway, turn south and travel to the Bradley Road exit, or turn north to continue on northbound South Academy Boulevard.

The construction is part of project to widen a 1.5-mile stretch of South Academy Boulevard from two to three lanes to ease traffic congestion, the county said.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.