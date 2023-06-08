Roadway repairs will close a portion of a Manitou Springs street on June 15.

El Paso Boulevard will be closed from Mayfair Avenue to Rockledge Lane as Manitou's public works department repairs a sinking piece of roadway, the city announced in a news release Thursday. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is anticipated to wrap in a day.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to take a detour route from Mayfair Avenue to Manitou Avenue. Westbound traffic will be redirected via Garden of the Gods Place to Manitou Avenue.

Residents whose homes lie within the affected area will still have access to their homes for the duration of the road work, according to the release.