U.S. 24 Crash

A crash on U.S. 24 shut down all eastbound lanes Thursday, June 23, 2022.

 Courtesy of KKTV

A serious crash closed a major highway east of Colorado Springs.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed at Valley Street, east of Powers Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

All lanes were reopened just before 5:30 p.m., according to a tweet from CDOT.

Click or tap here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive map.

This is a developing story. Return to Gazette.com for more information.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments