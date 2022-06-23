A serious crash closed a major highway east of Colorado Springs.

All eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed at Valley Street, east of Powers Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

All lanes were reopened just before 5:30 p.m., according to a tweet from CDOT.

