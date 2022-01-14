Eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway at Nevada Avenue was closed Friday night due to ice, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced via Twitter.
Officials made the announcement around 8:10 p.m.
Because of "icy, slick and deteriorating conditions" police announced shortly before 6 p.m. that they they would be on accident alert until further notice. More information about cold reporting can be found here.
Colorado Springs snow crews were also on citywide callout Friday night.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only