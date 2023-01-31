Colorado Springs residents will have another chance this weekend to provide feedback and ideas for how the city can address mobility across its east-to-west corridors at another town hall meeting with Councilwoman Nancy Henjum and city public works staff.

A proposed feasibility study would consider widening Fillmore Street as well as potentially extending Constitution Avenue from where it currently ends near Union Boulevard to Interstate 25, or maintaining the road’s configuration while expecting increased traffic and travel delays in the future, to help ease congestion on other east-to-west roadways.

After about 200 people were turned away from a Jan. 21 town hall to discuss the topic, the city will hold another public discussion on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wasson Academic Campus auditorium, 2115 Afton Way.

People may also watch the town hall live online at ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS and will be able to watch a recording of the meeting after it concludes, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Some residents who spoke during the Jan. 21 meeting supported the potential feasibility study, but most residents protested the possibility of extending Constitution Avenue to I-25, saying it could fracture historic established neighborhoods nearby. They also echoed concerns they've brought forth previously, saying the project would bring unwanted noise, pollution and traffic through the area.

"Extending Constitution through these ... neighborhoods would be the kiss of death for property values, aesthetics and comfortable living ...," longtime Bonnyville neighborhood resident Nancy Logan previously told The Gazette.

The city has been looking at potentially extending Constitution Avenue to the highway for years. Officials have said the project could help ease congestion on other east-west corridors that are currently stressed.

Public Works Director Travis Easton has said the city could also consider other options to improve mobility, including possibly expanding Fillmore or Uintah streets.

"We do a feasibility study to see if it makes sense," he said during the Jan. 21 town hall. "... The best option may be a 'do nothing' option, but we as a community need to come to that realization."