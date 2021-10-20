Colorado Springs police are investigating the cause of a Wednesday crash which sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries and caused a power line to be snapped in half, leaving live electric wires on the roadway, officials with the police department said.

A six-vehicle crash in at Stetson Hills and North Powers boulevards early Wednesday afternoon left nearly 3,000 people in the area without electricity as a dump truck snapped a power line in the area.

Emergency responders shut down multiple lanes of traffic; electricity for 2,847 people in the area went out, too. Two drivers were cited for driving around barricades when the intersection was closed, police said.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities posted on Twitter that power had been restored on the northeast side of town to all but a few customers. Ted Skroback, spokesman for Colorado Springs Utilities, said all had regained power by 4:40 p.m. While there are still repairs to be done to the pole itself, Skroback said due to some of the redundancies in the city's power grid, Utilities is able to reroute and restore power quicker in major outages.

Stetson Hills will need to be closed while the power lines are being restored, police had said.

Skorback said he first heard of the outage at around 12:45 p.m.

The agency also fixed an outage Wednesday near East Platte Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard where 1,300 people were without power.