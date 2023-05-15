Two possibly impaired drivers led law enforcement on pursuits along North Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

One, who allegedly had drug paraphernalia, rammed a trooper vehicle, and the other drove the wrong way down Powers, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers located a vehicle occupied by a woman "slumped over in the driver's seat, surrounded by drug paraphernalia" around 12:41 a.m., but she drove off when officers woke her up, according to police. The suspect vehicle was spotted again in a nearby neighborhood and eluded a traffic stop and short pursuit, police said.

Later, Colorado State Patrol troopers located the same vehicle traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard and attempted to stop it, at which time the driver rammed a trooper vehicle and eluded law enforcement for the third time. Police have not located the suspect.

Another erratic driver eluded an officer attempting to pull her over for driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Powers Boulevard around 1 a.m.

An officer conducting traffic enforcement caught up with the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes before the driver ran a red light at the Dublin Boulevard intersection and crossed back over to the southbound lanes. The officer eventually terminated the pursuit.

Jessica Brown was later arrested and faces a slew of traffic-related charges including felony eluding and DUI, police said.