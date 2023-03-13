The Colorado State Patrol said it has identified and located the vehicle and driver involved with a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead in southern Colorado on March 8.

The vehicle, a Chevy pickup truck, has been taken into custody as part of the investigation, according to Capt. Nathan Lyons with CSP. He said a member of the public who knew the driver had contacted CSP regarding the crash investigation and pointed investigators "in the right direction." The male driver has not been publicly identified.

CSP's investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Saguache County Sheriff's Office. Lyons said investigators are working to confirm the events of the crash and "match up damage and markings on the vehicle" with the scene to confirm the Chevy's involvement.

The driver has not yet been charged in connection to the fatal crash, but Lyons said Colorado drivers are required to report crashes to law enforcement and stay on the scene and render aid to anyone seriously or fatally injured. Lyons said CSP believes none of those things happened in this crash and if the investigation confirms the Chevy was involved, charges are expected.

CSP identified 34-year-old Cyril Carragher as the pedestrian found dead after the collision just before 7 p.m. on Colorado 17 in the town of Mosca. The involved vehicle left and was not on the scene when CSP responded.