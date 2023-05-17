The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported catching a driver going 113 mph Wednesday afternoon.
In a 2 p.m. tweet, the Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted a photo purporting to show the radar gun reading for a motorist on State Highway 94, clocking in at 113 mph.
"A perfect example of dangerous driving we see in El Paso County on a daily basis," reads the tweet.
The post goes on to say that speed is the main contributing factor in 40% of fatal vehicle crashes.
EPSO deputy wrote a ticket for 113 MPH and Reckless Driving on Hwy 94. A perfect example of dangerous driving we see in El Paso County on a daily basis. Speed is the main contributor to fatal accidents, approximately 40% of the fatal accidents have speed as a contributing factor. pic.twitter.com/jCFLfPPQ8g— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 17, 2023
The driver, who received a ticket for speeding and reckless driving, was not identified in the post.
CO-94 runs from southeast Colorado Springs eastward to Aroya in Cheyenne County.
The Colorado Department of Transportation found that El Paso County had the most vehicle fatalities out of all Colorado counties last year.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only