The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported catching a driver going 113 mph Wednesday afternoon.

In a 2 p.m. tweet, the Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted a photo purporting to show the radar gun reading for a motorist on State Highway 94, clocking in at 113 mph.

"A perfect example of dangerous driving we see in El Paso County on a daily basis," reads the tweet.

The post goes on to say that speed is the main contributing factor in 40% of fatal vehicle crashes.

The driver, who received a ticket for speeding and reckless driving, was not identified in the post.

CO-94 runs from southeast Colorado Springs eastward to Aroya in Cheyenne County.

The Colorado Department of Transportation found that El Paso County had the most vehicle fatalities out of all Colorado counties last year.