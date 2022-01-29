One man arrested in New Jersey earlier this month in connection with a fatal crash that killed a CSU-Pueblo student in September has been returned to Pueblo and placed in the Pueblo County jail, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.
Brandon Anderson-Parrado, 23, was arrested in his home state of New Jersey Jan. 5 on a warrant for vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and vehicular assault among other crimes, officials said.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Anderson-Parrado was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang at a high speeds in the area of Baxter and Daniel roads in Pueblo, officials said. Anderson-Parrado drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch causing the Mustang to roll. One passenger, Jillian Abrian, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Another passenger, a 19-year-old, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Anderson-Parrado was treated for minor injuries, officials said.