Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a woman killed in a car crash in northeast Colorado Springs in late March.

Colorado Springs police said 61-year-old Michelle Thompson died around 10 p.m. March 25 when her vehicle went off the road at Research Parkway and Channel Drive and struck a tree.

Investigators said they believe that Thompson, who lived in Colorado Springs, might have been speeding.

Thompson's death marks the city's 13th traffic fatality of 2023. At this time last year, there were six such deaths.