The driver who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in late June has been identified, according to a Wednesday morning press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

In the late evening of June 20, witnesses observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Dublin Boulevard, approaching Red Jewel Drive.

Witnesses said the driver then suddenly lost control of the vehicle, striking the median and south street curb. The impact caused the vehicle to roll before coming to a stop, according to an online blotter entry.

Officials said both witnesses on the scene and first responders attempted life-saving measures, however, the driver died on the scene because of his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 45-year-old Colorado Springs resident Dau Long, the release said.

According to officials, speeding and alcohol use are being investigated as factors of the crash.

This incident marks the 23rd traffic fatality of 2023. At this time last year, there had been 21 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.