At least eight people were injured Sunday afternoon following a major two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Eight people were taken to two area hospitals, one with a serious but not life-threatening injury, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Robert Tornabene said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one containing six teenagers, which rolled over during the crash. Tornabene identified this vehicle as the cause of the collision after it struck another vehicle. The driver and passenger of the struck vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who has not been publicly identified, was cited for careless driving and lane change violations, Tornabene said.

According to social media posts from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the vehicle rolled over at Academy and Palmer Park boulevards at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders told Gazette news partner KKTV that three people were thrown from the vehicle.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed at Palmer Park. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This story was updated with the latest available information at 6:15 p.m. Monday.