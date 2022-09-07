A few streets will be closed downtown this weekend alongside the Manitou Incline for a time for the What If ... Festival of Innovation and Imagination and the Firefighter Incline Climb, officials with the city of Colorado Springs announced Wednesday.

Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the What If festival. Cascade Avenue between Colorado and Vermijo as well as Vermijo between Sawatch Street and Nevada Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. The What If festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Manitou Incline will be closed Sunday from 6 to 9 a.m. for the seventh annual Firefighter Incline Climb, done in remembrance of those responders lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Another event that will not impact traffic Sunday is the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial in Memorial Park. The event takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal and police Chaplain Gene Steinkirchner willl be in attendance.