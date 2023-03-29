The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 17-year-old student near Doherty High School last week faces a misdemeanor charge of careless driving resulting in death, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police did not release the driver's name because the defendant is a juvenile.

Giorgia Trocciola, an exchange student from Italy who attended Doherty, was struck and killed at 7:21 a.m. March 22 in the 4500 block of Barnes Road while crossing the street in a crosswalk, police said.

The vehicle was headed east, and an initial investigation determined the traffic light was red when the vehicle entered the intersection, police said.

District 11 announced last week that crews will install a school zone where Trocciola was struck.

Her death is the 12th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. There were five such deaths at this time last year.