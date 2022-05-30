night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh (copy) (copy)

A two-car crash near Lamar in southeastern Colorado Sunday left one dead and three injured, including a Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy.

The deputy was responding to an emergency in a patrol vehicle just after 10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road when a 2013 Dodge Challenger entered the intersection.

The patrol vehicle struck the left side of the Challenger, which had three occupants. Both vehicles spun through the intersection as a result of the collision.

An 89-year-old Oklahoma woman in the back seat of the Challenger died on the scene as a result of her injuries. 

The 65-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the 62-year-old female front seat passenger sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to hospitals in Colorado Springs. 

The sheriff's deputy sustained moderate injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation. The eastbound lanes of Highway 50 were closed for four hours overnight for police to investigate.

