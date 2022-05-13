Police lights
Gazette file

A major crash related to an officer-involved shooting closed Interstate 25 in both directions at South Circle Drive late Friday night, Colorado Springs police said.

In two tweets posted just before 10:40 p.m., police announced the highway was closed due to a major accident and police activity. Around midnight police confirmed the crash was related to an officer-involved shooting. 

Police officials said the crash happened in the southbound lane, north of the South Academy exit.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it would be the lead investigative agency in the shooting.

A spokesperson was expected to provide an update around 1 a.m. Saturday. 

