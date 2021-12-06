A 29-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash near Black Forest Monday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.

State troopers responded to Shoup Road near Peregrine Way around 6:45 a.m. for the fatal crash, state patrol said.

Investigators determined that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia, headed east on Shoup Road, lost control of the vehicle and veered to the left side of the road before flipping over at least once. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, State Patrol officials said.

Shoup Road was closed for more than three hours while investigators collected evidence, police said.

