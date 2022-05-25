Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist that closed a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday afternoon, officials with the police department announced. 

Tutt Boulevard is closed between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road for a crash that happened just before 6 p.m., officials said. 

While police gave few details on the crash, they did say that the department's major crash team is responding which usually indicates the scene will be closed for a significant amount of time. 

