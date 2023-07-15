A woman was injured Saturday morning after crashing into a tree in northeast Colorado Springs.

Police said they first got the call for the crash around 12:30 a.m. on Rangewood Drive near Vickers Drive. As they arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle. The woman had to be extricated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. The woman has been taken to the hospital. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Read more at kktv.com.