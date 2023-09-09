Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard Saturday morning.
Traffic lights in that intersection were impacted. As of 10:30 traffic was backed up.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
#ColoradoSpringsFire E20 on scene of a traffic accident that has impacted traffic lights at Austin Bluffs and Dublin. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BDKbYIEHkI— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 9, 2023
